Chennai: Woman suffers partial vision loss in acid attack by estranged husband

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman suffered partial vision loss after her estranged husband allegedly threw cleaning acid on her on Sunday night at her apartment in Pallavaram.
She suffered a 50 per cent loss of vision in her right eye, police sources said.
According to Pallavaram police, the accused, Mohamed Ali (31), married the survivor six years ago, and the couple has a four-year-old daughter.
The woman is a sales executive in a private IT firm, while Ali had been working as a tea master near Kundrathur, police said.
Ali's alcohol addiction allegedly caused frequent disagreements between the pair over the past year, following which she moved to her parents' house in Pallavaram.
On Sunday night, Ali visited the woman's parents' house to see his child.
The survivor was alone at home, as the child went with the grandparents to Madurai to attend a family event. An argument ensued, and Ali, who was carrying the toilet-cleaning acid, flung it at her.
The acid fell into her eyes, causing severe burn injuries. The accused fled the scene.
Passersby rushed the woman to a private eye hospital in Poonamallee. She later lodged a complaint with the Pallavaram police, after which the police arrested Mohamed Ali.