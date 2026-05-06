Chennai: Woman strangles six-year-old son to demonstrate pain after he hurt sibling

She later claimed he died in an accident. The woman, Sivaranjani of Vyasarpadi, lived with her partner, Veerachelvan (35), who worked at a TASMAC bar, and her two children, Krishnan (6) and nine-month-old Mithran. Krishnan was Sivaranjani’s child from her first husband.

On May 4, Sivaranjani told family members that she found Krishnan unconscious. The couple took the child to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.