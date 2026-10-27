Chennai: Woman, son arrested in POCSO case involving her two minor daughters

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son have been arrested in Ambattur in connection with a case involving the alleged sexual abuse of the woman's two minor daughters, according to a Daily Thanthi report. The Ambattur All-Women Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following an investigation into the allegations.
The case came to light after the two girls, who are studying in a hostel in Tiruvallur, reportedly shared details of the alleged abuse with their fellow students, following a visit home during the holidays.
The woman, a resident of Ambattur, had two daughters and a son from her second marriage. She also has a 24-year-old son from her first marriage. Following the death of her second husband, she reportedly began living with another man.
The two girls, who are studying in Classes 11 and 9, respectively, stay at a hostel in Tiruvallur for their education. They had gone home for the holidays, and when they returned to the hostel, they confided in fellow students that their older half-brother had sexually abused them at home. The information subsequently reached the authorities, prompting an investigation by the Ambattur All-Women Police.
During the investigation, police found evidence supporting the allegations against the 24-year-old man. The probe also indicated that the mother had allegedly failed to take appropriate action in the abuse matter involving her daughters.
Based on the findings, police arrested both the man and his mother under the POCSO Act. Further investigation is under way.