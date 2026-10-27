Chennai: Woman, son arrested in POCSO case involving her two minor daughters

Ambattur sexual abuse case comes to light

The woman, a resident of Ambattur, had two daughters and a son from her second marriage. She also has a 24-year-old son from her first marriage. Following the death of her second husband, she reportedly began living with another man.

The two girls, who are studying in Classes 11 and 9, respectively, stay at a hostel in Tiruvallur for their education. They had gone home for the holidays, and when they returned to the hostel, they confided in fellow students that their older half-brother had sexually abused them at home. The information subsequently reached the authorities, prompting an investigation by the Ambattur All-Women Police.