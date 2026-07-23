Chennai: Woman-son among three held for peddling painkiller tablets

The Secretariat Colony police had received a tip-off about movement of narcotic substances at a playground in Otteri on Wednesday night and intercepted four suspects. While three of them were apprehended, their accomplice managed to flee. A search of their bag revealed the tablets. Probe revealed that the group had sourced the tablets from Mumbai.

Police said Akash has around nine criminal cases against him, including an attempt to murder and robbery, while Raji has four cases, including two under the NDPS Act. The trio were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The police are searching for the absconding suspect.