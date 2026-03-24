Chennai: Woman sexually assaulted, files plaint Insta pal

Police said the woman, a school principal from Medavakkam, had divorced her husband four years ago and was living with her parents along with her eight-year-old son in Selaiyur.

The woman became friends with a 29-year-old man, identified as Hari Krishnan, through Instagram. The two reportedly developed a close friendship recently. A few days ago, the two met in a car parked inside the school premises where the woman works. During the meeting, Hari Krishnan attempted to sexually assault her. Shocked by the incident, the woman escaped from the car and ran back into the school.