Chennai: Woman sexually assaulted, files plaint Insta pal

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old woman has filed a complaint against a man who assaulted her after befriending her on Instagram and later becoming enraged over her decision to reunite with her former husband.
Police said the woman, a school principal from Medavakkam, had divorced her husband four years ago and was living with her parents along with her eight-year-old son in Selaiyur.
The woman became friends with a 29-year-old man, identified as Hari Krishnan, through Instagram. The two reportedly developed a close friendship recently. A few days ago, the two met in a car parked inside the school premises where the woman works. During the meeting, Hari Krishnan attempted to sexually assault her. Shocked by the incident, the woman escaped from the car and ran back into the school.
Following this, Hari Krishnan threatened the woman, claiming he had recorded videos of the incident and would release them online if she did not comply with his demands.
Meanwhile, the woman decided to reconcile with her ex-husband, who is currently living abroad, and updated her WhatsApp and Instagram profile pictures with photos of them together. Enraged by this, Hari Krishnan went to the woman's residence in an intoxicated state on Tuesday and confronted her. During the heated argument, he allegedly assaulted her.
The woman then approached the Selaiyur police station and lodged a complaint. Police took the accused for inquiry. During the inquiry at the station, the woman attempted to attack Hari Krishnan with a slipper, creating a tense situation. Police personnel intervened and pacified her.
Selaiyur police have registered a case, and further investigation is under way.