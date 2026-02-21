Chennai: Woman receives parcel with skull, bones at workplace; 3 detained

CHENNAI: The city police have detained three persons, including a 60-year-old woman, for questioning after a woman received a parcel containing a human skull, bones and sacred ash at her workplace, a store in Parrys Corner.
The police said that the woman, Sruthi of Vyasarpadi, worked as an accountant at a tools shop in Aranmanaikkaran Street in Parrys Corner.
On Friday evening, a man wearing a mask came to her workplace with a parcel in hand, asking for Sruthi. Before the security personnel could bring Sruthi to collect the parcel, the man left the parcel and left from there.
On opening the parcel, the woman found the skull and bones, after which she informed her employer, Jitender, who filed a complaint with the Esplanade police.
The police reviewed CCTV footage in the neighbourhood and traced the two-wheeler of the man who delivered the parcel. An initial probe revealed that Sruthi's younger brother had a long-standing dispute with a person named Dinesh Kumar, whom police suspect to be behind the act.
Esplanade Police have detained Dinesh Kumar (37) of Otteri and his associates, Srinivasan (31) and Joseph (60) of Chintadripet and are investigating.