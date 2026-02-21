Chennai: Woman receives parcel with skull, bones at workplace; 3 detained

The police said that the woman, Sruthi of Vyasarpadi, worked as an accountant at a tools shop in Aranmanaikkaran Street in Parrys Corner.

On Friday evening, a man wearing a mask came to her workplace with a parcel in hand, asking for Sruthi. Before the security personnel could bring Sruthi to collect the parcel, the man left the parcel and left from there.

On opening the parcel, the woman found the skull and bones, after which she informed her employer, Jitender, who filed a complaint with the Esplanade police.