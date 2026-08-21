Chennai: Woman murdered, jewellery looted in Thiruverkadu

The deceased, identified as Hemavathi, was a resident of Annalakshmi Nagar in Thiruverkadu and lived alone.

According to police, two men allegedly attacked Hemavathi, pressed a pillow against her face and killed her before fleeing with eight sovereigns of gold jewellery.

Following an investigation, Thiruverkadu police arrested Nithish in connection with the murder. Police are searching for his alleged accomplice, identified as Aakash.

Further investigation is under way to establish the circumstances leading to the murder and robbery.