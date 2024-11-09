Chennai woman kills husband with lover's help day after Deepavali, dubs it natural death

CHENNAI: The City Police have arrested a woman and her lover accused of murdering her husband a week ago and passing it off as a natural death.

On November 1, truck driver Rajasekar was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Bhavani Nagar, Kolathur, where he lived with his wife Chitra and two children -- a 17-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son.

Police investigations revealed that the couple had been facing domestic issues over the past few years, and, on Deepavali day on October 31, they allegedly had a heated argument. Chitra told her neighbours that her husband was unconscious when she tried to wake him up the next day, and they took him to a nearby hospital where Rajasekar was declared as brought dead.

Since there were injuries on his body, the hospital staff informed the Rajamangalam police who then secured the body and moved it to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for a postmortem.

After the autopsy report confirmed that Rajasekar’s death was caused by strangulation, Rajamangalam police secured Chitra for interrogation.

During questioning, she confessed to murdering her husband with the help of her lover Dhanasekar (39), a resident of Red Hills. After coming to know of her affair, Rajasekar and Chitra had an argument and he allegedly assaulted her.

Chitra called Dhanasekar to her house where both of them gagged Rajasekar and strangulated him.