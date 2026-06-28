Chennai: Woman jumps into temple pond with toddlers

CHENNAI: A young woman leapt into a temple pond in Vanagaram with her two toddler sons after an argument with her husband on Saturday. All three died in the incident.
The deceased were A Thenkuzhali and her sons, Nitish (3) and Mithran (1). Probe revealed that, on Saturday, Thenkuzhali and her husband, Anandharaj, argued as he asked her to visit his mother, who was admitted to a private hospital in the city.
Thenkuzhali had told him it would be difficult for her to manage with the two kids and told him she would not be able to visit her mother-in-law. An argument broke out between them. Thenkuzhali then took her kids and walked out of the house, the police said.
Thenkuzhali went to a temple pond nearby and killed her sons and herself. Onlookers who witnessed the woman jumping into the pond attempted to rescue her, but were unsuccessful.
On information, the police and the fire and rescue department secured the woman and two children and moved them to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead. A revenue divisional officer (RDO) inquiry has been ordered to probe the circumstances of the woman's death.