Chennai: Woman jumps into temple pond with toddlers

The deceased were A Thenkuzhali and her sons, Nitish (3) and Mithran (1). Probe revealed that, on Saturday, Thenkuzhali and her husband, Anandharaj, argued as he asked her to visit his mother, who was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Thenkuzhali had told him it would be difficult for her to manage with the two kids and told him she would not be able to visit her mother-in-law. An argument broke out between them. Thenkuzhali then took her kids and walked out of the house, the police said.