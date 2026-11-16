Chennai: Woman inspector, constable suspended for taking Rs 5 lakh to frame youth in Pocso case

The matter came to light after the con artist was arrested in Neyveli a couple of days ago.

In August, the Tirumangalam All Women Police Station (AWPS) had registered a case against the youth based on a complaint from a 17-year-old, who alleged that the youth misbehaved with her at a mall. The two had got acquainted through social media and met at the mall.

Tirumangalam AWPS inspector Vijayalakshmi had booked the youth under Pocso Act, but before she could arrest him, the complainant girl was caught in a controversy wherein a video of her being drunk and hurling abuses in public went viral. After that, the plan to arrest the youth was put on the back burner, police sources said.