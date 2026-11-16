Chennai: Woman inspector, constable suspended for taking Rs 5 lakh to frame youth in Pocso case

CHENNAI: A woman inspector and a constable were suspended pending inquiry after allegations that they received a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to frame a youth in a Pocso case at the insistence of a man, a con artist, who was rejected by the youth's sister after acquainting with him through a matrimonial site.
The matter came to light after the con artist was arrested in Neyveli a couple of days ago.
In August, the Tirumangalam All Women Police Station (AWPS) had registered a case against the youth based on a complaint from a 17-year-old, who alleged that the youth misbehaved with her at a mall. The two had got acquainted through social media and met at the mall.
Tirumangalam AWPS inspector Vijayalakshmi had booked the youth under Pocso Act, but before she could arrest him, the complainant girl was caught in a controversy wherein a video of her being drunk and hurling abuses in public went viral. After that, the plan to arrest the youth was put on the back burner, police sources said.
Meanwhile, two days ago, the police in Neyveli arrested Suresh Kanna, a 40-year-old man who posed in matrimonial sites as a 25-year-old and cheated people.
During questioning, Suresh Kanna revealed that he had paid Rs 5 lakh to middlemen to frame the youth in a Pocso case to exact revenge his sister, who rejected his proposal in a matrimonial site.
Senior police officers verified the claims by the arrested person and after preliminary inquiries, the police have placed inspector Vijayalakshmi and constable Vasantha Raja under suspension.
A departmental enquiry is under way.