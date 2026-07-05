Chennai: Woman held for stealing jewellery from MKB Nagar shop posing as frequent customer

According to the police, the complainant, Ankur (33), runs a jewellery shop on West Cross Street, MKB Nagar. He stated that while checking the stock recently, he found that about 49 sovereigns of jewellery were missing and told police that he suspected a woman who had visited his shop around 20 times over the past two months to buy jewellery.



Based on Ankur's complaint, a case was registered after which police reviewed CCTV footage from the shop and zeroed in on the suspect. After investigations, the police arrested the accused, Rehana (50) of Padmavathi Nagar in Minjur and recovered about 24 sovereigns of jewellery from her possession.



Investigations revealed that Rehana would purchase small gold items to avoid suspicion while stealing jewellery during her visits.



She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.