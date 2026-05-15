Chennai: Woman held for embezzlement of Rs 28 lakh

The complainant, Deenadayalan (53) of Ulagappa Street, Chintadripet, runs a firm selling electronic and computer-related devices. The arrested person, Dharani, had been working as an accountant in his firm for about seven years, police said.

In August 2025, Dharani suddenly stopped coming to work without notice. Becoming suspicious, Deenadayalan conducted an audit of the company accounts and found that Dharani had misappropriated Rs 28 lakh between 2022 and 2024. When questioned, Dharani admitted to the embezzlement. After talks, she agreed to repay Rs 18 lakh in instalments. She gave Rs 1 lakh by cheque and Rs 60,000 via GPay, totalling Rs 1.6 lakh, but failed to pay the balance and evaded repayment.