Chennai woman held for bid to strangle mother over property dispute

CHENNAI: 43-year-old Triloka Sundari was arrested on attempt-to-murder charges after she assaulted and attempted to strangle her 64-year-old mother over a property dispute in MGR Nagar. The CCTV footage of the incident that happened last Wednesday (Nov 6) went viral on social media.

Investigations revealed that Sundari had an ongoing feud with her mother, Adilakshmi often over a share in property over which they used to quarrel often.

On Friday night, when Adilakshmi was talking with her neighbours outside her home in Kanagasabai Street in Choolaipallam area, her daughter began arguing with her over some cash missing from her store. Sundari had then asked her mother to either give her share in the ancestral property or give an equivalent sum to her.

As the verbal duel escalated, the daughter started to assault her mother, and strangled her with a rope she found nearby. Neighbours rushed and pacified Sundari and rescued the woman who was admitted to a hospital in KK Nagar. MGR Nagar police have registered a case and arrested Sundari.