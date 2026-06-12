Chennai: Woman harassment case filed against TVK functionary

According to police, the complainant, a resident of Alandur, is employed as the person in charge of a women’s corporation fitness centre in Ward 160.

In her complaint to the St Thomas Mount police, she alleged that Alandur North TVK area secretary Vembuli harassed her and pressured her to comply with his demands to retain her position at the facility. She alleged that he had frequently visited her residence during late hours and caused her distress.