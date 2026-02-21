Chennai: Woman gets life sentence for killing father-in-law over property dispute

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur additional district sessions court has sentenced a woman and her mother to life imprisonment for burning the woman's father-in-law to death in 2019 over a property dispute.
The deceased, Sabapathi, a farmer, lived with his family near Nemili village near Tiruvallur. The main accused, Gayathri, was miffed with her father-in-law, Sabapathi, as he refused to divide the property among his sons.
Due to the simmering dispute, Gayathri, along with her mother, Kalaivani, plotted to kill Sabapathi and smothered him using a pillow. The accused then poured Kerosene over him and set him afire. Sabapathi died from his burn injuries.
Kanagammachatram police had registered a murder case and arrested Gayathri and Kalaivani. Following seven years of trial, the sessions court held that the charges against the accused were proved and sentenced both Gayathri and her mother, Kalaivani, to life imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each.