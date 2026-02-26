Chennai: Woman gangs up and kidnaps estranged live-in partner after he demands to return money he spent on her

CHENNAI: Irate over her estranged live-in partner's pestering her demanding to return the money he spent on her, a 27 year old woman BPO employee ganged up and kidnapped him and warned him to stay away from her.
Royapettah Police arrested the woman and three others including an AIADMK functionary in connection with the kidnapping and assault.
Police registered a case based on a complaint from E Balasubramaniam (40) of Royapettah. A divorcee, Balasubramaniam entered into a relationship with the accused, Monica alias Thamizhselvi three years ago and the two of them lived together.
Monica was working as an English teacher at a private school and later joined work at a BPO in Ambattur, police sources said. The two of them had a fall out recently after which the man allegedly began pestering her to return the few lakhs he spent on her.
Upset over this, Monica sought the help of low level political functionaries to warn Balasubramaniam. On Monday (Feb 23), Monica called Balasubramaniam and asked him to come to Balaji Nagar 4th street in Royapettah for a discussion. When the man turned up at the location, he was bundled into an autorickshaw and taken to a ground in Gopalapuram where he was threatened with weapons and attacked and warned to stay away from Monica.
The injured man filed a police complaint after which police conducted investigations and arrested Monica (27) of Perambur, Kumar (47), Arumugam (40) and Naveenkumar (24) - all three from Royapettah.
Arumugam is an AIADMK functionary and has five cases against him. All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Search is on for two other accused.