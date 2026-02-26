Chennai: Woman gangs up and kidnaps estranged live-in partner after he demands to return money he spent on her

Royapettah Police arrested the woman and three others including an AIADMK functionary in connection with the kidnapping and assault.

Police registered a case based on a complaint from E Balasubramaniam (40) of Royapettah. A divorcee, Balasubramaniam entered into a relationship with the accused, Monica alias Thamizhselvi three years ago and the two of them lived together.

Monica was working as an English teacher at a private school and later joined work at a BPO in Ambattur, police sources said. The two of them had a fall out recently after which the man allegedly began pestering her to return the few lakhs he spent on her.