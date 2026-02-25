Chennai: Woman found dead on terrace; search on for cousin

The deceased was identified as Pushpa, a resident of Senthamizh Nagar in Ramapuram. The police said that she has been separated from her husband for the last ten years and lived with her 16-year-old daughter.



The probe revealed that she was friendly with her relative, Karthik (40). On the day of the incident, both Pushpa and Karthik were on the terrace while the daughter was asleep in her room. When Pushpa did not come down, her daughter went to the terrace and found her mother unconscious and alerted the neighbours.



Pushpa was moved to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The police recovered her body and sent it to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Search is on for Karthik.