Chennai: Woman ends life over husband's drinking problem, man arrested

On Sunday night, Karthik returned home in an inebriated state, after which the couple fought. After the altercation escalated, Suganya locked herself inside a room.



When she did not come out for a long time, Karthik broke open the door and found her unresponsive. She was rushed to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in an autorickshaw, where doctors declared her dead.



On information, the police recovered her body and sent it for post-mortem. Based on a complaint from the woman's family, the police have registered a case and are investigating.