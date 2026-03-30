Chennai: Woman ends life over husband's drinking problem, man arrested

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman, who locked herself inside a room in her house in MKB Nagar after a quarrel with her husband, was found dead on Sunday. The police have detained the husband for enquiry. Preliminary investigations have suggested that the woman died by suicide.
The deceased woman was identified as K Suganya. Her husband, Karthik (35), worked in a private electrical firm. The couple has a seven-year-old daughter, police said. The couple fought often over Karhik's drinking problem.
On Sunday night, Karthik returned home in an inebriated state, after which the couple fought. After the altercation escalated, Suganya locked herself inside a room.
When she did not come out for a long time, Karthik broke open the door and found her unresponsive. She was rushed to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in an autorickshaw, where doctors declared her dead.
On information, the police recovered her body and sent it for post-mortem. Based on a complaint from the woman's family, the police have registered a case and are investigating.