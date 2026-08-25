Chennai woman dies by suicide after threat of obscene videos

CHENNAI: Police are probing the death of a 27-year-old woman who was found dead in her house in Saligramam on Monday (August 24).
Police said that she died by suicide as she was stressed about an unidentified caller threatening her with obscene photos and videos on the internet. The deceased woman lived with her husband at Mathiazhagan Nagar in Saligramam.
The couple lived in a rented house in Saligramam. Probe revealed that the woman received phone calls on Monday evening from two phone numbers. The caller claimed that he had obscene video clips of her and threatened to send them to her husband.
The woman informed her husband about the calls and blocked the numbers. On Tuesday (August 25), the husband left for work on Tuesday morning and he called her in the afternoon to check on her. Since, he did not return his repeated calls, he alerted his neighbours who went to the house and found it locked from inside.
Neighbours broke the door open and entered the house and found the woman unconscious. Virugambakkam police reached the scene on information and moved the woman to a hospital where she was declared as ‘brought dead’.
Police are investigating the circumstances that led to her death and examining the calls and the two mobile numbers used to threaten her.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.