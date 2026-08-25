Chennai woman dies by suicide after threat of obscene videos

Police said that she died by suicide as she was stressed about an unidentified caller threatening her with obscene photos and videos on the internet. The deceased woman lived with her husband at Mathiazhagan Nagar in Saligramam.

The couple lived in a rented house in Saligramam. Probe revealed that the woman received phone calls on Monday evening from two phone numbers. The caller claimed that he had obscene video clips of her and threatened to send them to her husband.