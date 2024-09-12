Chennai woman dies after falling from bike as husband applies brakes to save cat

CHENNAI: In an unfortunate turn of events, a 39-year-old woman fell off a bike and died in a road accident in Mambakkam when her husband applied brake suddenly to avoid hitting a cat, on Tuesday night.

The woman was identified as Nagaratinam, a resident of Mambakkam in Chengalpattu. She worked in the housekeeping department of a private firm, while Sabari Rajan (45), her husband, is working as a driver.

The police said the couple were returning from Medavakkam, where they attended a relative's function, around 10 pm on Tuesday. While on Mambakkam main road near Sithalapakkam, Sabari spotted a cat on their path and applied brake immediately.

Nagaratinam fell off their bike on impact and suffered severe head injuries. Onlookers quickly rushed to her aid and took her to a private hospital nearby, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The Pallikaranai police have registered a case and further inquiry is underway.