Chennai: Woman dead after hit by MTC bus

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old woman was killed after being hit by an MTC bus in Otteri on Saturday.
Rani, a resident of VV Koil Street in Kosapet, was trying to cross the road near the TB Hospital bus stop on Konnur High Road when the accident occurred.
The passersby rushed to her rescue and alerted the authorities, after which personnel from the Pulianthope Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) reached the spot and moved the injured woman to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.
The bus driver was detained for further investigation.