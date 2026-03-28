Chennai: Woman, daughter held for illegal liquor sale

CHENNAI: A 64-year-old woman and her daughter have been arrested in Chennai for allegedly selling illegal liquor from their home in TP Chatram.
Police apprehended Shanthi and her daughter Radhika (37), both residents of Shenoy Nagar, on Friday during a search operation. The arrest follows a case linked to the illegal stocking and sale of liquor at their residence.
Authorities said Shanthi's son, Manimaran, was previously arrested on January 2 in connection with the same case. Probe revealed that Shanthi has nine prior cases against her, while Radhika has six, all related to illegal liquor trade.