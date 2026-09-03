Chennai: Woman, daughter die in road accident

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old woman and her 23-year-old daughter were killed in an accident after a private school bus collided with their two-wheeler near Urapakkam on Wednesday morning. The deceased were identified as Devi and Swathi, residents of a Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board quarters at Keerapakkam near Guduvanchery.
Police said Swathi was riding the two-wheeler with her mother seated pillion. The duo had left their house and were heading towards Urapakkam.
When they were nearing Karanai Padur village, Swathi attempted to overtake a government bus, when a private school bus coming from the opposite direction collided with it. On impact, both were grievously injured, and Devi died on the spot.
Swathi who was rushed to a private hospital in Potheri was declared ‘brought dead’ by the arrival. The Guduvanchery Traffic Investigation Wing sent the bodies for post-mortem to the Tambaram GH.
Police said there were no students inside the school bus at the time of the accident. Only the driver and his assistant were travelling in the vehicle.
The police have registered a case and are questioning the bus driver. It is learnt that Swathi had recently been engaged and was scheduled to get married next month.