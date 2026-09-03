Chennai: Woman, daughter die in road accident

Swathi who was rushed to a private hospital in Potheri was declared ‘brought dead’ by the arrival. The Guduvanchery Traffic Investigation Wing sent the bodies for post-mortem to the Tambaram GH.

Police said there were no students inside the school bus at the time of the accident. Only the driver and his assistant were travelling in the vehicle.

The police have registered a case and are questioning the bus driver. It is learnt that Swathi had recently been engaged and was scheduled to get married next month.