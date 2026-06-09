Chennai woman constable succumbs after suicide attempt

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old woman police constable attached to the Egmore police station died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment after allegedly attempting to die by suicide at her residence in the police quarters at Pudupet in Egmore.
Police sources cited a domestic dispute as the reason behind her suicide. The deceased, Sathya, was married to Vijay (30), an engineer working for a private construction company.
The couple, who got married in 2024, have a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. On May 27, a quarrel reportedly broke out between them, following which Sathya locked herself inside a room and allegedly attempted to die by suicide.
She was rescued and admitted to a hospital, where she succumbed. Egmore police have registered a case.
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