Chennai: Woman arrested for attacking neighbour with stone

Police identified the accused as Sreerekha alias Kotti (26), wife of Kamesh, a resident of S.S. Puram, B Block, Purasawalkam.

According to police, the victim, Gunaseelan (45), a daily wage worker residing in the same locality, had undergone heart surgery a few months ago and had not resumed work. He had recently started going for walks near his house.

On Thursday morning, while Gunaseelan was out for his usual walk, Sreerekha allegedly used abusive language while speaking. Later, when Gunaseelan was returning home after his walk, she allegedly intercepted him and picked an argument, accusing him of making derogatory remarks about her.

Police said Sreerekha allegedly attacked Gunaseelan with a stone and also hit him on his chest, where he had undergone surgery. Gunaseelan reportedly lost consciousness following the assault. The woman allegedly threatened to kill him before leaving the spot.