Chennai: Woman accuses partner of molesting daughter; probe on

CHENNAI: The city police are probing the suicide attempt by a 46-year-old woman who has accused her partner of sexually abusing her 15-year-old daughter and has alleged that police have not arrested him.
Puzhal All Women Police have registered a case under the Pocso Act and are investigating. The police said that the veracity of her allegations is being verified, as initial probes suggest the complaint may have been filed to settle a personal score with her partner. The woman is in a stable condition at a government hospital.
The police said that the complainant married her partner in 2018 after separating from her first husband, with whom she had two children. In the last week of May, a domestic argument escalated into a physical confrontation involving the woman's partner and her son.
The woman's partner called his friends and allegedly beat the step-son, after which he was arrested. On his release from jail, the woman lodged the Pocso complaint, alleging he had misbehaved with her daughter, a Class 10 student, when he was intoxicated.