Chennai: Woman, 6 accomplices assault mother, girl, vandalise house

Swarnalakshmi (42) of Saligramam informed the police that on Saturday, a dispute arose after her family chained a two-wheeler parked blocking their apartment gate. Two women who came to retrieve the bike allegedly abused and attacked Swarnalakshmi and her mother.



While Swarnalakshmi went to file a complaint, the younger brother of one of the women, along with others, barged into her home. They used cricket bats and rods to smash a TV and other items, assaulted a child, and stole a DVR device and Swarnalakshmi's car.

The police arrested seven accused, including Sharmila and her brother Pavesh and recovered the stolen car. All seven were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.