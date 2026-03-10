Chennai: Woman, 12-year-old daughter die after lorry rams scooter

Iniya was studying in Class 8 at a private school in the locality. Lavanya used to drop her daughter off at school every day on her two-wheeler.

On Tuesday morning, she left home with her daughter and was travelling along Perumbakkam Main Road towards the school, when a mini lorry carrying construction materials approached from behind at high speed and crashed into the two-wheeler. The impact threw the duo onto the road, and the rear wheels of the lorry ran over them. Both Lavanya and Iniya sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.