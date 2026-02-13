Chennai: Wife succumbs a day later, daughter in hospital after man, son die in suicide pact

The family had consumed a cake, with 'Happy Family' inscribed on it, laced with poison.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was undergoing cancer treatment, which had distressed the family.

The 8-year-old daughter called the police control room on Wednesday morning, after which a police team broke into the house and found the man, S Sagaya Sebastian (43) and his son, Ivan Anto (4), dead, and moved Rexy Beula (38) and the daughter, Evangelin, to a hospital, where Beula succumbed.