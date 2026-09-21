Chennai: Wife murders SI by setting him on fire, arrested; aide absconding

CHENNAI: The widow of a 58-year-old Armed Reserve (AR) sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly murdering him by setting him on fire, said the police, adding that an accomplice who helped the woman is absconding.
Raji (58), the official, was found with burn injuries at his residence in Lake Area in Nungambakkam on Saturday night. The police registered a case of suspicious death. Later, the probe revealed that his wife had set him on fire.
Police sources said that Nungambakkam police personnel who questioned his family members became suspicious of the deceased's wife, Selvarani, as she gave contradictory answers.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that she had an accomplice, identified as Deva, who is absconding. The police are questioning Selvarani to establish the motive for the murder.
Raji was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act in July 2025 based on a statement from an eight-year-old girl. His family had then alleged that the child’s family had used her to file a false complaint against the SI over an ongoing family dispute.