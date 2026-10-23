Chennai Weekend Artists bring diverse styles together for exhibition at DakshinaChitra

The group includes artists, professionals and hobbyists who gather at different locations in Chennai to practise their art. While only a few pursue art full-time, the collective offers its members an opportunity to learn from one another and develop their skills.

“We have known each other for a long time through Chennai Weekend Artists. We come from different fields, but sketching brings us together. Most of us have been practising individually and this exhibition allowed us to bring our works into a gallery and present them to a wider audience,” says Harathy Balakumar, one of the participating artists.