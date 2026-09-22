Chennai weather radar faces glitch ahead of northeast monsoon, new radar work pending

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon approaching, Chennai’s weather monitoring has come under concern following a reported glitch in the city’s Doppler Weather Radar, while work to install a new radar is yet to be completed, according to a Thanthi TV report.
The report said the radar at the Chennai Port is facing a technical issue at a time when continuous monitoring of weather systems is crucial. It also reported that the proposed installation of a new radar is still pending.
The Doppler Weather Radar at the Chennai Port is an important tool for monitoring rain-bearing systems, cyclonic formations and changes in rainfall intensity. Its observations are particularly useful for nowcasting, which provides short-term weather information for the next few hours.
According to Thanthi TV, the latest radar issue has created a challenge for weather monitoring as Tamil Nadu enters a period of increased rainfall activity.
Thanthi TV also reported that the work to install a new radar has not yet been completed. The development has drawn attention to the need for additional and reliable radar coverage ahead of the northeast monsoon.
At present, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to provide Chennai radar observations through its official platform, including rainfall intensity and other radar products.
Chennai's weather monitoring does not rely on a single radar. Data from other radar facilities, including the NIOT (The National Institute of Ocean Technology) radar at Pallikaranai, Sriharikota and Karaikal, along with satellite observations and weather models, are used for weather analysis.
The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai also issues district-wise warnings and nowcast information for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
The latest development comes against the backdrop of earlier problems with the city's radar. In 2018, The Times of India reported that the Doppler Weather Radar at the Chennai Port Trust building was not functioning at its optimal level and was able to measure only some parameters.
The radar later underwent repairs and was restored for round-the-clock operations in August 2022, said a DT Next report. This history highlights the challenges involved in maintaining ageing weather-monitoring infrastructure.
The importance of continuous radar coverage was also highlighted during the heavy rainfall episode in November 2021. The News Minute reported that the Chennai and Karaikal radars were under maintenance when the city subsequently recorded more than 20 cm of rain during the intense spell.
The report also explained the distinction between nowcasting and forecasting. Doppler radar is particularly useful for short-term nowcasting, while satellite observations and numerical weather models support longer-range forecasting.
Doppler radar helps meteorologists monitor the movement, intensity and direction of rain-bearing clouds in near real time. This is particularly important during intense or localised rainfall, when conditions can change rapidly.
With a weather system over the Bay of Bengal expected to intensify in the coming days, the reported radar issue and pending new installation have renewed focus on Chennai's weather-monitoring infrastructure.