Chennai waterlogging cleared fast; all measures in place: TN Minister Shahjahan

Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli, he said experts had forecast that the northeast monsoon could bring heavy rainfall within short periods, following below-normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon.

“Several countries are facing drought conditions due to Super El Niño. The southwest monsoon rainfall was low, and experts have said that the northeast monsoon could bring heavy rainfall within a short period,” he said.

Shahjahan said water had stagnated in several parts of Chennai after Saturday’s heavy spell but claimed the situation was rectified immediately. He added that precautionary steps were being taken to prevent damage during the northeast monsoon.