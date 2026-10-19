Chennai waterlogging cleared fast; all measures in place: TN Minister Shahjahan

TIRUNELVELI: Minorities Welfare Minister AM Shahjahan said on Sunday that precautionary measures are underway to minimise the impact of the northeast monsoon, adding that waterlogging reported in several parts of Chennai after heavy rainfall over a short period on Saturday had been addressed promptly.
Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli, he said experts had forecast that the northeast monsoon could bring heavy rainfall within short periods, following below-normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon.
“Several countries are facing drought conditions due to Super El Niño. The southwest monsoon rainfall was low, and experts have said that the northeast monsoon could bring heavy rainfall within a short period,” he said.
Shahjahan said water had stagnated in several parts of Chennai after Saturday’s heavy spell but claimed the situation was rectified immediately. He added that precautionary steps were being taken to prevent damage during the northeast monsoon.
Shahjahan said the party was under pressure to strengthen its position, pointing to a decline in its vote share in Dharapuram and Madurantakam, constituencies where it had previously been influential. He questioned whether the party was trying to rebuild its strength by inducting actors, referring to remarks by AIADMK leader KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, who invited actor Dhanush to join the Dravidian major.
“In a democracy, anyone can enter politics. People come into politics with the intention of serving the public, but it is the people who decide who should come to power,” he said. The minister also said the TVK was ideologically opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).