Chennai warehouse fire: Security guard dies of suffocation after being trapped in smoke

CHENNAI: A security guard died after being trapped in thick smoke during a fire at a private delivery company’s warehouse in Agaram, near Peravallur, Chennai, on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out suddenly, filling the premises with smoke and leaving the guard unable to escape.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased was identified as Ramamoorthy, a resident of Mathur, who was employed as a security guard at the warehouse.
The fire broke out at the warehouse on Tuesday morning, following which thick smoke began billowing from the premises. After noticing the smoke, Ramamoorthy entered the building. However, he was caught in the thick smoke and died due to suffocation at the spot.
The incident came to light after information about the fire was passed on to the Fire and Rescue Services Department. Firefighters from the Sembium and Kolathur stations rushed to the location and began rescue and firefighting operations.
The rescue personnel recovered Ramamoorthy’s body from the warehouse and sent it to Periyar Nagar Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after nearly an hour of efforts.
Meanwhile, the Peravallur police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The police are examining whether an electrical short circuit or another cause led to the fire.