Chennai warehouse fire: Security guard dies of suffocation after being trapped in smoke

Security guard enters warehouse after fire breaks out

The fire broke out at the warehouse on Tuesday morning, following which thick smoke began billowing from the premises. After noticing the smoke, Ramamoorthy entered the building. However, he was caught in the thick smoke and died due to suffocation at the spot.

The incident came to light after information about the fire was passed on to the Fire and Rescue Services Department. Firefighters from the Sembium and Kolathur stations rushed to the location and began rescue and firefighting operations.