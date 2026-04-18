Chennai: War of words between Police, auto drivers in Mambalam

CHENNAI: A confrontation between an autorickshaw driver and police personnel in West Mambalam on Friday night led to a public protest after the driver accused the police of assault while cops claimed that the auto driver attacked their personnel when they attempted to detain him for drunk driving.
The incident occurred on Reddy Kuppam Road when Tirupati (50) an autorickshaw driver brushed against a motorcycle. The motorist alerted a traffic patrol team who intercepted the auto and asked the driver to hand over the keys.
An argument ensued and soon, personnel from Kumaran Nagar police station reached the scene. Tirupati’s daughter Pavithra, who is pregnant, arrived at the scene during the altercation. She was injured during the scuffle, auto drivers alleged. A protest ensued after which senior police officers intervened and pacified the crowd.