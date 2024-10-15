Chennai wakes up to heavy rains, waterlogging on October 15

CHENNAI: Heavy rain lashed Chennai and its suburbs from Monday night, leaving many parts of the city waterlogged after recording 46.4 mm of rainfall.

In the last 24 hours (6 am, Oct 14 to 6 am, Oct 15), the highest amount of rainfall reported in the Chennai corporation limit in Uthandi is 64.2 mm, followed by Vadapalani with 62.1 mm of rainfall, Nungambakkam with 61.2 mm, Meenambakkam with 58.6 mm, and Adyar with 57.9 mm of rainfall.

More rain is in store as the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked low pressure on Tuesday. Meteorologists predict that it is likely to intensify into a depression and continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts in the next two days. Coastal areas are likely to experience strong winds and rains during this period.

Meanwhile, the overnight downpour left various places in the capital city waterlogged, including Mylapore, Tiruvottriyur, Velachery, Madipakkam, Madhavaram, and Porur.

The incomplete storm water drains in the city too have only worsened the situation, making it difficult for officegoers in the morning hours.

The Greater Chennai Corporation said on Tuesday morning that it has received complaints regarding water stagnation in three areas in Central and South Chennai. Of the total number of subways, water logging was reported from at least three subways. The civic body has cleared traffic in two subways while pumping of water is ongoing at another subway in the city.