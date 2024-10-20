CHENNAI: Early morning showers that Chennai and its suburbs have been receiving in the past few days continued on Sunday morning as well. Weathermen have said the State may receive light to moderate rainfall during the day.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, areas like Egmore, Guindy, Velachery, Purasaiwalkam, Saidapet, and Nungambakkam recorded showers early in the morning.

On Saturday, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said that a cyclonic circulation is prevailing over the northern parts of Tamil Nadu. Due to this, light to moderate rain, with the likelihood of thunder and lightning, is expected to occur in many places across Tamil Nadu on Sunday, it added.