Chennai volunteers unite to restore beaches

CHENNAI: As part of International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 21, around 20,000 volunteers in Chennai from schools, colleges, corporates, NGOs, NSS, NCC, Lions, Rotary, and various other organisations will participate in cleaning 48 beach stretches from Kasimedu to Kovalam.

The cleanup will take place from 6 am to 9 am. This initiative has been organised by Communitree in association with the Greater Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu Forest Department, Tamil Nadu Coastal Guards, and the Ministry of Science. As part of the programme, various musicians from 'On The Streets of Chennai' will perform at five locations: Neelangarai, two spots on Besant Nagar Beach, the lighthouse, and Anna Square.