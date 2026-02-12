Chennai: Vendor selection for Marina Beach shops to be held on February 12

CHENNAI: Following the orders of the Madras High Court, the selection of 300 vendors for shops at Marina Beach will be conducted through a lottery system this Thursday at the Ripon Buildings.
As part of the Blue Flag initiative, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has significantly reduced the beach’s commercial footprint, cutting the number of shops from 1,417 to just 300.
During the second phase, 28 shops were cleared from a 50-acre ‘no-vending zone’ specifically designated for certification. While the broader project covers 121 acres, the certification path has been stalled by reports of contaminated sand and groundwater.
A press release from the GCC stated: “In accordance with the Madras High Court’s directives, a lottery process to select vendors for 300 shops at Marina Beach will take place on Thursday at 10 am at Amma Maaligai auditorium at the Ripon Building complex.”
The selection process will be led by GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, supported by the Corporation’s Adhoc Committee. “The proceedings will be overseen by N Paul Vasanthakumar, retired Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court,” added the release.