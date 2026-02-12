Chennai: Vendor selection for Marina Beach shops to be held on February 12

As part of the Blue Flag initiative, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has significantly reduced the beach’s commercial footprint, cutting the number of shops from 1,417 to just 300.

During the second phase, 28 shops were cleared from a 50-acre ‘no-vending zone’ specifically designated for certification. While the broader project covers 121 acres, the certification path has been stalled by reports of contaminated sand and groundwater.