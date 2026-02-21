Chennai: Velachery-St Thomas Mount MRTS extension enters final internal assessment

The inspections are coming ahead of the statutory safety trial, which is a mandatory procedure before the national carrier begins operations on this much-awaited link.



Chief Project Manager BNS Chalam said railway teams, led by the Divisional Railway Manager and officials from multiple departments, are carrying out detailed inspections as part of "preliminary and preparatory" work for the inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS). The exercise covers the full stretch from Velachery to St Thomas Mount will be under way for three days.



He said the statutory inspection will be conducted by the CRS and the date has not yet been fixed. The ongoing assessments are aimed at ensuring readiness across track, signalling and other operational systems before the formal trial.



Once the CRS completes the inspection and grants clearance, passenger services can be introduced on the roughly five-km link, enabling direct MRTS connectivity up to St Thomas Mount with interchange to suburban EMU and Metro Rail.