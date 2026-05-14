Chennai: Vehicles parked near Ameer Mahal bus stop concerns passengers

Residents said two-wheelers, autorickshaws, and cars are frequently parked in front of the bus stop by visitors to nearby shops, restaurants, and other establishments on both sides of Bharathi Salai. The parked vehicles often block the bus stop, making it difficult for passengers to board and alight from buses.

Passengers said they are forced to walk around parked vehicles to reach buses. As Bharathi Salai witnesses heavy traffic for most of the day, buses are often unable to pull up near the designated stop and instead halt in the middle of the road, worsening congestion and raising safety concerns.