Chennai: Vehicles parked near Ameer Mahal bus stop concerns passengers

CHENNAI: Illegal parking near the Ameer Mahal bus stop on Bharathi Salai in Royapettah has been causing severe inconvenience to passengers, with vehicles occupying the bus bay and footpath for the past few months.
Residents said two-wheelers, autorickshaws, and cars are frequently parked in front of the bus stop by visitors to nearby shops, restaurants, and other establishments on both sides of Bharathi Salai. The parked vehicles often block the bus stop, making it difficult for passengers to board and alight from buses.
Passengers said they are forced to walk around parked vehicles to reach buses. As Bharathi Salai witnesses heavy traffic for most of the day, buses are often unable to pull up near the designated stop and instead halt in the middle of the road, worsening congestion and raising safety concerns.
Arumugam, a shop owner, acknowledged that people visiting shops park close to the bus stop but added that they leave in a short period. However, he said parking in front of the bus stop creates inconvenience for commuters.
Radhika, a passenger, said commuters waiting for buses to Island Grounds face difficulties due to vehicles being parked in front of the stop. She said there was insufficient space for passengers to stand and wait for buses and added that buses were often forced to stop in the middle of the road.
She said elderly persons, women, and children in particular faced difficulty boarding buses safely as they had to move around parked vehicles amid traffic. Traffic police officials said necessary steps would be taken to remove vehicles parked in front of the bus stop.