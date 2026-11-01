Chennai: Vehicle for kidney screening, dialysis launched

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner GC Sameeran inaugurated a newly donated mobile screening and dialysis vehicle funded through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by Mobis India in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Kidney Research Foundation.
The vehicle was officially launched on Saturday at the RCME TANKER Dialysis Centre, located within the GCC Diagnostic Centre near Valluvar Kottam on Kodambakkam High Road.
Equipped with advanced medical facilities, the vehicle features a patient examination bed, blood sugar testing equipment, and test strips capable of accurately checking blood creatinine levels. This technology allows for the early detection of kidney ailments.
The Commissioner also handed over 10 dialysis machines provided by Hyundai Mobis and inspected medical procedures at the center, which is organising kidney awareness and screening camps for the next 18 months. Deputy Commissioner (Health) Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, City Health Officer M Jagadeesan, Mobis India president G Narasimhan and other officials were present at the event.