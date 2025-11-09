Chennai: Vegetable prices tumble at Koyambedu wholesale market on Nov 9

CHENNAI: Prices of several vegetables continued to slide at the Koyambedu wholesale market on Sunday (November 9), compared to the rates on November 8.

According to traders at the market, Tomato recorded a Rs 10 plunge from Rs 40 on Saturday to Rs 30 today.

The prices of Ooty carrot, drumstick, cauliflower, garlic, lemon, ridge gourd, ivy gourd, and capsicum have also come down notably over the past day. Ooty carrot now sells for Rs 40 per kg; drumstick is priced at Rs 60; cauliflower at Rs 20; and garlic at Rs 100.

Lemon and ridge gourd, both selling for Rs 40 and Rs 30 per kg, respectively. Ivy gourd and capsicum are priced at Rs 25 and Rs 50.

The price of colored capsicum and shallots remained the same as yesterday, Rs 130 and Rs 50 per kg, respectively.

Meanwhile, beans are now priced at Rs 35 per kg, chow chow at Rs 15, radish at Rs 35, ladies' finger and bitter gourd at Rs 35 each, green chillies at Rs 25, and ginger at Rs 70.

Coriander and mint leaves are sold at Rs 6 and Rs 5 per bunch, respectively.

Prices of onion (Rs 26/kg) and potato (Rs 30/kg) remain unchanged.



















