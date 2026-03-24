Chennai: Van with dummy firearms for film shoot triggers panic

CHENNAI: Election flying squad officials conducting vehicle checks found more than 10 dummy firearms inside a minivan at Ashok Nagar on Monday.
According to officials, the vehicle was intercepted during routine checks on 2nd Avenue. However, further verification revealed that they were props used for a film shoot. After verifying the licence and documents related to the dummy firearms, officials allowed the vehicle to proceed.
In another incident, flying squad officials seized Rs 50.66 lakh in cash from a cash collection vehicle near Madhavaram on Sunday. Investigations revealed that the cash was ferried by a private firm tasked with collecting cash from Tasmac liquor outlets and depositing it in banks.
The driver and armed security guard had collected the cash from 17 Tasmac outlets when the cash was seized.