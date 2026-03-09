Chennai: Unsafe transformers in Vaikundapuram

CHENNAI: Residents of Nungambakkam have expressed concern over poorly maintained transformers in their locality, saying several installations were in unsafe condition, and hence, posed a risk to the public.
A transformer on Vaikundapuram First Street has wires exposed as they don’t have a protective cover. Residents said a cat was recently found dead after getting trapped inside the pillar box attached to the transformer.
Though the issue was reported to Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited officials, no action was taken, forcing residents to remove the carcass themselves. People in the area also said that unusual noises were sometimes heard from the transformer, raising fears of a possible electrical fault, especially considering children frequently play in the street.
A similar issue has been reported near a transformer located on Pushpa Nagar Main Road near Rajaji Second Street, where a pole carrying TV and fibre cables was leaning against the transformer. As the transformer lacks a protective cover, residents feared that if the pole collapsed, it could lead to a serious accident.
Members of the Nungai RWA said exposed EB wires and vegetation around transformers have been reported several times. “Each time we complain, officials say the issue will be addressed, but no action follows,” they said.
When contacted, a TNPDCL official said that protective covers for transformers were currently being installed along the main road. Similar work would be carried out for transformers located on interior streets afterwards.
“Transformer maintenance work in the Vaikundapuram area has been temporarily halted due to ongoing road-laying works. Repair and maintenance work will be completed within the next 1-2 days,” he added.