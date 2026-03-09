Chennai: Unsafe transformers in Vaikundapuram

A transformer on Vaikundapuram First Street has wires exposed as they don’t have a protective cover. Residents said a cat was recently found dead after getting trapped inside the pillar box attached to the transformer.

Though the issue was reported to Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited officials, no action was taken, forcing residents to remove the carcass themselves. People in the area also said that unusual noises were sometimes heard from the transformer, raising fears of a possible electrical fault, especially considering children frequently play in the street.