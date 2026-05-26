Chennai: Union protests attack on cleanliness worker

Mariammal was admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment. The incident was reportedly brought to the attention of the Tiruvottiyur police by hospital security personnel.

The union alleged that representatives of Ramky Enviro later filed a counter-complaint claiming that Mariammal initiated the confrontation and attempted to attack the supervisors. It further alleged that she was pressured to withdraw her complaint.

P Srinivasalu, general secretary, Madras Corporation Red Flag Union, alleged that the company management had offered Mariammal Rs 50,000 to withdraw the complaint and prevent the issue from escalating. He alleged that the management had threatened to terminate her. He said that instead of protecting the private firm, the GCC should intervene and ensure justice for the worker. Responding to the allegations, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran said that the civic body was inquiring into the incident and noted that both the cleanliness worker and the supervisor had filed cross-complaints.