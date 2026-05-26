Chennai: Union protests attack on cleanliness worker

CHENNAI: The Madras Corporation Red Flag Union, affiliated to the CITU, staged a protest on Monday at the Tiruvottiyur Zonal Office of the Chennai Corporation, demanding action over the alleged assault of a woman cleanliness worker employed by a private firm.
The union sought justice for Mariammal, a cleanliness worker and Battery Operated Vehicle driver in Ward 11 of the Tiruvottiyur zone, who was allegedly assaulted and abused by supervisors and another worker of Ramky Enviro when she returned from a four-day leave. According to the union, supervisors verbally abused Mariammal using obscene language and demanded Rs 1,000 as a bribe for availing leave. When she questioned and resisted the demand, they allegedly assaulted her.
The union alleged that a supervisor identified as Magesh beat her, pushed her to the ground and pinned her down, while another supervisor, Chinna, allegedly grabbed her by the neck and choked her. Magesh allegedly attempted to stab her in the throat with a pen and stabbed her in the back.
Mariammal was admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment. The incident was reportedly brought to the attention of the Tiruvottiyur police by hospital security personnel.
The union alleged that representatives of Ramky Enviro later filed a counter-complaint claiming that Mariammal initiated the confrontation and attempted to attack the supervisors. It further alleged that she was pressured to withdraw her complaint.
P Srinivasalu, general secretary, Madras Corporation Red Flag Union, alleged that the company management had offered Mariammal Rs 50,000 to withdraw the complaint and prevent the issue from escalating. He alleged that the management had threatened to terminate her. He said that instead of protecting the private firm, the GCC should intervene and ensure justice for the worker. Responding to the allegations, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran said that the civic body was inquiring into the incident and noted that both the cleanliness worker and the supervisor had filed cross-complaints.
He said the police were investigating the matter and that the Corporation had directed Ramky Enviro to submit a detailed report. He added that the civic body would also conduct an inquiry into the overall working conditions of cleanliness workers.