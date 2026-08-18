Chennai: Two youths hacked to death over temple festival dispute

The deceased were Neelakandan (25) and Chandru (24), both from Padunelli village. The police have registered a double murder case and launched a search for the assailants. Several police personnel have been deployed in the village to prevent further incidents.

The incident followed a quarrel between two groups from the same community during a programme organised for the Aadi festival at the Ponniamman temple in Padunelli on Sunday night. The groups reportedly clashed over the songs being performed on stage, particularly gana songs.