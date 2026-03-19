Chennai: Two youths booked for threatening, sexually assaulting minor girl

CHENNAI: The Neelankarai All Women Police Station (AWPS) has registered a case under the Pocso Act against two youths for sexually assaulting a minor girl. One of them was arrested while the other is yet to be arrested.
The girl came to Chennai six months ago in search of employment and took up job at a private firm in Neelankarai. Her co-worker, Ruben (19) of Assam, took the girl to his home in Kottivakkam, where he sexually assaulted her through threats and coercion.
Few days later, he forced the girl to be intimate with his friend, Alan Hussain (19) of Nagaland. When the girl refused, he threatened her saying that they recorded videos of her private moments and would spread them in social media.
The girl filed a complaint at the Neelankarai AWPS after which police arrested Ruben on Wednesday.