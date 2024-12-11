Chennai: Two Yes Bank ex-staff arrested for cheating NRI client of Rs 7.5 crore

CHENNAI: Two former employees of Yes Bank were arrested for colluding with a former Indra Nagar (Adyar) branch manager, aiding him in transferring Rs 7.5 crore from an NRI senior citizen couple by forging their signatures.

The Central Crime Branch had already arrested Robert, the driver of the former manager in connection with the diversion of Rs 7.5 crore funds.

The police have already issued a LOC (Look out circular) and RCN (Red Corner Notice) against the manager, Patrick Hopeman who is suspected to be hiding in London.

During his tenure as a manager at the Indra Nagar branch of Yes Bank, Patrick Hopeman had allegedly forged the signatures of account holders and transferred Rs 7.5 crore from their accounts to unknown accounts. Upon realising that they were cheated, the account holders filed a complaint with the Bank Fraud Investigation wing of CCB. Following the complaint, the investigations were initiated.

In a development in the fraud case, two more persons, S Karthik (32), of Tirupathur, and S Senthil Kumar (38), of Mogappair were arrested by the CCB on Sunday. Karthik was in the personal banking department while Senthil was in the insurance division.

Both of them had opened five new bank accounts in the names of their friends and family and transferred Rs 35 lakh into these accounts for which they received a commission from Patrick Hopeman.