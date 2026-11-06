Chennai: Two women killed, 18 injured after van rams into bus

CHENNAI: Two women were killed, and 18 others were injured after a van carrying women employees of a private factory lost control while trying to avoid hitting a cow on the road, and rammed into an MTC bus before overturning near Paiyanur on the OMR in the early hours of Friday.
The accident occurred around 5 am when the van was heading from Paiyanur to Kelambakkam, carrying 20 women employees from a private factory near Kelambakkam.
When the van was riding along the OMR near Paiyanur village, a cow suddenly crossed the road. Trying to avoid hitting the animal, the driver swerved and veered onto the opposite side of the road and crashed into an MTC bus coming from Tiruporur towards Mahabalipuram. Following the collision, the van overturned into a roadside drainage.
Upon hearing the cries, residents rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. Mahabalipuram police and Fire and Rescue Services arrived and assisted in rescuing the injured while regulating traffic.
In the accident, two women employees, identified as Durga Lakshmi (34) from Thirukazhukundram and Jeyalakshmi (40) from Koovathur, died on the spot. The cow that crossed the road also died.
Nine women sustained serious injuries. They were identified as Aishwarya (25), Regina (33), Uthra (26), Aishwarya (35), Ritha (30), Muthulakshmi (33), Sudha (36), Dhanalakshmi (32) and Tamil (26). They were rushed to the Chengalpattu GH for treatment.
Another nine women sustained minor injuries and were admitted to the GH at Poonjeri. Meanwhile, the van driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled from the spot. Police are searching for him.
Mahabalipuram police have registered a case and are investigating the accident. Following the incident, traffic on the OMR was affected for nearly an hour.