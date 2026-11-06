Chennai: Two women killed, 18 injured after van rams into bus

The accident occurred around 5 am when the van was heading from Paiyanur to Kelambakkam, carrying 20 women employees from a private factory near Kelambakkam.

When the van was riding along the OMR near Paiyanur village, a cow suddenly crossed the road. Trying to avoid hitting the animal, the driver swerved and veered onto the opposite side of the road and crashed into an MTC bus coming from Tiruporur towards Mahabalipuram. Following the collision, the van overturned into a roadside drainage.

Upon hearing the cries, residents rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. Mahabalipuram police and Fire and Rescue Services arrived and assisted in rescuing the injured while regulating traffic.

In the accident, two women employees, identified as Durga Lakshmi (34) from Thirukazhukundram and Jeyalakshmi (40) from Koovathur, died on the spot. The cow that crossed the road also died.